Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 16:27

Customs seized 37,000 kilos of refuse tea at the Colombo Port

Sri Lanka Customs have recovered 37,500 kilograms of refuse tea stored in two containers from the Export Processing Center at the Port of Colombo.

This stock was prepared to be exported to Iraq via UAE under the guise of exporting coir dust.

Initial investigations have revealed that the consignment of refuse tea was owned by a businessman in Kandy.