Heavy+rains+today+in+the+afternoon+and+night

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 17:30

The Meteorology Department forecasts heavy rainfall of more than 150 mm during the afternoon and night in Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Ampara, Mullaitivu, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla and Moneragala districts.

The department also states that North Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western provinces as well as Matale, Kandy, Jaffna, Mannar, Kilinochchi and Vavuniya districts can expect heavy rainfall of more than 100 mm.

The Department forecasts heavy showers in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota, and the wind speed may instantly increase up to 70 to 80 km per hour.

The Department also requested the fisheries and naval community to be vigilant.