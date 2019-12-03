RAIN TO BE INCREASED, 17 RESERVOIRS OVERFLOWING

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 19:10

A group of residents led by a Buddhist monk has staged a protest demanding the removal of the quarry that could be the cause for the landslide at Malapattava in Walapane.

A tense situation erupted when police attempted to disperse the protestors.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Center stated that the search for the 17-year old missing youth in the recent landslide was abandoned.

At the same time, the Met Department forecasts more rain in the next few days due to the turbulence in the lower atmosphere of the island.

Accordingly, Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Ampara, Mullaitivu, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla and Moneragala districts will receive over 150 millimetres of rain.

At the same time, 17 reservoirs in Anuradhapura, Puttalam, Kurunegala, Hambantota, Batticaloa and Ampara districts are overflowing due to the prevailing heavy rain.

Meanwhile, 14 thousand 466 persons have been affected by the inclement weather over the island.

At the same time, the landslide warning will remain in force for the districts of Ratnapura, Badulla, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya.

Meanwhile, the American Embassy in Colombo states in a communiqué that it will provide all possible assistance to the country, in its effort to mitigate weather disasters.