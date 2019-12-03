UNP+SEEKS+GUIDANCE+AFTER+IT+LOST+THE+WAY

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 19:09

UNP MP Dr. Harsha De Silva stated that, the UNP needs a guide, as the party has lost its political way.

He made this statement while speaking at a media briefing held at the office located at Vauxhall Street today.

Meanwhile,Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the Asgiri and Malwatte Chapter Mahanayaka Theras today and received their blessings.

The former Prime Minister first visited the Mahanayaka of the Malwatte Chapter Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thera and after receiving his blessings, the former PM visited the Mahanayake of the Asgiriya Chapter, Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gananaratne .

Speaking to the media, the former Prime Minister said that he had thanked the Mahanayaka Theras for their cooperation extended during his tenure.