A Swiss Court decides that LTTE is not a criminal outfit; 12 persons who raised funds also set free

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 22:01

The Swiss Federal Court has ruled that the LTTE is not a criminal organisation and has acquitted 12 people of charges filed by the Office of the Attorney General.

In its indictment, the Office of the Attorney had accused the people of violating the Swiss Penal Code by raising funds for the LTTE between 1999 and 2009.

After its nine-year investigation, the OAG suspected the accused of financially supporting the World Tamil Coordinating Committee.

But in June 2018 the Federal Criminal Court found that the link between the LTTE and WTCC could not be sufficiently established.

The judges also felt there was not enough proof to consider the LTTE a criminal group.