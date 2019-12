Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 21:32

COPE investigation on Bond scam to continue although parliament ended session

Minister Dinesh Gunawardhana said that COPE investigations regarding the Bond Scam would continue despite parliament being prorogued.

The Minister said so responding to queries journalists raised after a meeting between Leaders of SLPP and parties supporting it last afternoon.

The discussion was held at Wijerama Place under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.