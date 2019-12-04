House Democrats vote to adopt Trump impeachment report, blast scheme to 'solicit foreign interference' in 2020 race

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 7:00

The Democrat-led House Intelligence Committee late Tuesday voted to adopt and issue its scathing report on the findings from the panel's impeachment inquiry, accusing President Trump of misusing his office to seek foreign help in the 2020 presidential race.

The 13-9 party-line vote on the 300-page report was a necessary step before the document could be transferred to the House Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to begin taking up the case with its first formal impeachment hearing Wednesday morning.

However, a senior member of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's leadership team told the media that it seems unlikely the House can vote on impeachment before Christmas, saying it's "too complex" a process.