Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 9:34

Secretaries of all political parties have been summoned to the Election Commission for a special discussion.

The discussion is scheduled to commence at 10 am under the patronage of Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya.

Introducing new amendments to limiting campaign expenses, increasing cash deposit, media usage and similar matters will be discussed at the meeting.

It is reported that the focus is to introduce amendments which will be applicable to all elections.