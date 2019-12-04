UAE+AMBASSADOR+AND+NEW+ZEALAND+HIGH+COMMISSIONER+MEETS+PRESIDENT

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 8:42

The UAE Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the High Commissioner of New Zealand confirms that they are committed to enhancing bilateral relations with Sri Lanka.

This was stated when they met President Gotabhaya Rajapakse at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday.

United Arab Emirates Ambassador Ahmed Al Mullah, speaking to the president, said that they are committed to strengthening the bi lateral relations of the two countries and to work with greater cooperation in the future.

The Ambassador appreciated the new vision of the President and assured his fullest cooperation to make it a success.

The High Commissioner of New Zealand in Sri Lanka, Joanna Kempkers and her delegate met the President and congratulated him.

The President's Media Unit announced that she confirmed their commitment to strengthening relations in order to enhance mutual benefits for the two countries.