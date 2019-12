Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 8:02

Heavy rains in five provinces today and tomorrow a reduction in dust particles in the atmosphere

The MET Department said that due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showery condition is expected to enhance over Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Central provinces.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organization says that there was a reduction in the amount of dust particles in the atmosphere around Colombo.