Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 8:43

Environment and Wildlife Resources Minister S.M. Chandrasena states that a proposal to clean up the country under the theme 'Pivithuru Lanka' will be presented to the Cabinet today.

He was speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo yesterday.

The second Cabinet meeting of the new government is to be held at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa this morning.