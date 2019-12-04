FOUR ASSISTANTS OF UNDERWORLD LEADER “URUJUWA” ARRESTED

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 9:33

The Police Special Task Force have arrested four assistants of remanded criminal Dineth Milan alias Urujuwa.



The arrested suspects were involved in the extortion activities on behalf of Dinesh Milan alias Urujuwa who is in prison.

Police Special Task Force recovered heroin, Kerala cannabis and ice narcotics from their possession.

Meanwhile, six persons, including criminal leader Angoda Lokka and Urujuwa's accomplices, were arrested during an operation last Saturday in the areas of Hanwella, Jalthara and Ambulgama.