Two+students+arrested+for+stealing+computer+equipment+from+a+school+in+Welipenna

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 9:34

Police have arrested two students for allegedly stealing computer equipment from a teachers' room at a Sinhala Junior School in Welipenna.

The students have been placed on probation after being produced in courts.

During the school vacation, the two students from a different school had come to the junior school, removed the window of a classroom and then entered the teacher's room.

The computer equipment from the room was stolen and a student who had come to the school to play had seen the suspects while they were trying to break into another classroom and has chased them and caught one person and handed him over to the Police.

The police have arrested the other student following the investigations.