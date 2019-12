Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 10:30

Six fishermen have been arrested in the Silawatura - Karadakkuliya beach for fishing sea cucumbers.

According to the Navy, 977 sea cucumbers were found in their possession.

The Navy have also taken into custody two fishing boats and other equipment used for the fishing activities.

It has been revealed that they have been engaged in fishing illegally without a valid license.

The arrested suspects are residents of Karadakkuliya, Mannar and Kondachchikuda areas aged between 23 and 33 years.