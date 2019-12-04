PERMIT OF THE STONE QUARRY NEAR THE WALAPANE LANDSLIDE, REVOKED

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 10:54

Nuwara Eliya District Secretary Rohana Pushpakumara stated that action has been taken to cancel the permit issued to operate the stone quarry located near the site of the landslide that killed three persons in the Malapattawa area in Walapane.

Several monks were engaged in a Sathyagraha yesterday by blocking the Walapane-Kandy main road from the Narammthalawa area claiming that the landslide was caused by the quarry.

The District Secretary of Nuwara Eliya stated that he has informed the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau to carry out a high-level technical analysis if the quarry is to recommence work.

The search for the 17-year-old student, who went missing in the landslide, was abandoned after three days of search operation with the written consent of the family members.