Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 11:57

Girl hospitalized after being bitten by a snake on her way to the O/L examination

A school student who was on her way for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination through an uncleared forest road has been admitted to hospital this morning after being bitten by a snake.

The student was registered at the examination center at Arawa Vidyalaya belonging to the Mahiyanganaya Education Zone.

She has been admitted to the Meegahakiwula Hospital and the condition of the student is stable, according to a spokesman for the hospital.