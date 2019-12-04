KARU+JAYASURIYA+CALLS+ON+THE+MAHANAYAKE+THERAS

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 13:46

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya today visited the Mahanayakas of the Malwatte, Asgiri Chapters and the Ramagnna Nikaya and received their blessings.

The Speaker first visited the Mahanayaka of the Malwatte Chapter, Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thera and after receiving his blessings, he called on the Mahanayake of the Asgiriya Chapter, Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gananaratne thero and received his blessings.

Thereafter, the speaker visited the Maha Nayaka of Ramagna Nikaya, Most Venerable Napane Premasiri Thero.

Speaking to the media, he said that he would continue as the Speaker