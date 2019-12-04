SRI+LANKAN+GOVERNMENT+SEEKS+EXPLANATION+FROM+THE+BRITISH+CONSERVATIVE+PARTY

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 13:40

High commission of Sri Lanka in the UK Manisha Gunesekera has addressed a letter to the co-chairman of the british conservative party seeking explanation regarding the statement included in their manifesto that they maintain support for two-state solution in Sri Lanka.

In the letter the high commissioner says that such a statement is unacceptable.

She further noted that it has never been the position of any party in the United Kingdom and it only allows for abuse by anti-Sri Lanka elements with vested interests who have for many decades supported LTTE terrorism in Sri Lanka and continue to undermine efforts at reconciliation.

The inclusion of a two-state solution in the conservative party manifesto was revealed by leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumuya parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila at a media briefing yesterday.

In response to the letter sent by High commission of Sri Lanka in the UK Manisha Gunesekera, Deputy chair of the conservative party Paul scully issued a clarification stating that the party’s position regarding Sri Lanka has not changed and the two-state line in the section was intended to refer only to the Israel and Palestine situation in the Middle East.

The deputy chair further noted that the commitments to Sri Lanka and Cyprus were simply about continuing existing efforts to support peace and reconciliation in divided societies.

Meanwhile the government says that they will seek an explanation through the foreign ministry into the ruling given by the swiss federal court that the LTTE is not a a criminal organization.