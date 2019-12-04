UNP+PARLIAMENTARY+GROUP+TO+MEET+TOMORROW

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 15:09

The United National Party (UNP) parliamentary group meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow at the party headquarters at Sirikotha.

Political sources say that the focus of the discussion at the meeting to be held tomorrow at 3.00 pm, will be on the current crisis regarding the post of the Leader of the Opposition and the party leadership.

A letter has been handed over to the Speaker with the signatures of a group of UNP MPs requesting that Sajith Premadasa who was defeated at the Presidential Election be named as the Leader of the Opposition.

Similarly, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam requested that the Opposition Leader to appoint Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Leader of the Opposition.

Several UNP MPs have stated that although former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has responded positively to the appointment of Sajith Premadasa as the Leader of the Opposition, several MPs have protested against the appointment.

According to political sources, the meeting of the UNP MPs tomorrow will be a heated meeting as a result.

UNP MP Kavinda Jayawardena said yesterday in Jalela, that a final decision on the post of Leader of the Opposition would be taken at tomorrow's meeting.