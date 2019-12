Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 13:41

DAYASIRI AND DUMINDA’S EXPLANATION ON NOT RECEIVING CABINET MINISTRIES

SLFP general secretary state minister Dayasiri Jayasekera says that he is not disheartened about not receiving a cabinet ministry.

He expressed this view while assuming duties as the state minister for industries.

SLFP national organizer state minister Duminda Dissanayake was also present at the function.

Journalists raised questions regarding the future political journey of former president Maithripala Sirisena at the media briefing.