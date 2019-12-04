THE+VERDICT+OF+THE+CASE+FILED+AGAINST+FORMER+PRESIDENTIAL+STAFF+I.K.+MAHANAMA+TO+BE+DELIVERED+ON+THE+19TH

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 14:53

The three-member bench of the special High Court announced today that the verdict of the case filed by the Bribery Commission, against former President Maithripala Sirisena's, former Chief of Staff, Dr. I.K, Mahanama and former Chairman of State Timber Corporation, Piyadasa Dissanayake will be given on the 19th of this month.

The case was taken up before a three-judge bench comprising of Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne.

A demand for a bribe of Rs. 54 million was made by the suspects, from an Indian businessman to facilitate activities related to the sale of waste scrap materials belonging to Kanthale Sugar Company and they were arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 million from the Indian businessman on May 9, 2018, or thereabouts.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General's Department informed the Colombo High Court today that the Singapore Attorney General's Department is studying the documents sent by the Government of Sri Lanka seeking the extradition of the Central Bank Governor Arjun Mahendran from Singapore.

Deputy Solicitor General Parinda Ranasinghe, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, said in court that the Attorney General's Department had sent the relevant documents to the Singapore Government seeking the extradition of former Central Bank Governor who is currently in exile, under the extradition law.

He stated that after studying the documents the Singapore Attorney General's Department would take appropriate legal action to deport Arjuna Mahendran.

The tenth defendant in the case, Ajan Gardei Punchihewa, is currently overseas and has been re-issued with summons to appear in court.

The Bench, granted leave for the Chairman of Perpetual Treasuries, Jeffrey Joseph Aloysius, the sixth defendant in the case, to travel overseas for medical treatment, from the 6th of this month to the 6th of January.