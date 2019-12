Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 13:47

GENERAL ELECTION TO BE HELD AT THE END OF APRIL IF PARLIAMENT IS DISSOLVED IN THE FIRST WEEK OF MARCH

Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya stated that if parliament is dissolved in the first week of March next year by President Gotabhaya Rajapakshe, the next general election can be held on either the 25th, 27th or the 28th of April.

He made this statement while participating at a discussion with political party leaders, held at the Election Commission today.