CHILAW+ASP+REMANDED+AGAIN

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 15:10

Assistant Superintendent of Police in Chilaw, Keerthi Bandara who was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs.190,000, has been remanded again until the 13th of this month.

This was after he was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today.

The defense attorney appearing on behalf of the ASP, made a request seeking bail for his client. The judge informed that a decision would be given on the 13th.

The suspect was arrested by the commission to Investigate allegations of Bribery and Corruption while attempting to accept Rs 190,000 after requesting for Rs 200,000 from the trustee of a Kovil in Munneshwaram area in Puttalam. He had demanded the bribe from the trustee to recover two stolen “Valampuris from the Kovil.

The Bribery Commission informed the court that the complainant had complained to the police and the Bribery Commission that the she had received death threats.