LANDSLIDE+RISK+IMPOSED+FOR+3+DISTRICTS+TO+CONTINUE

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 15:30

With the prevailing rainfall, the risk of landslides in 3 districts have been extended.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has announced that landslide hazard warnings have been imposed in Badulla, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

The highest rainfall of 57.8 mm has been received from Badulla-Kandaketiya area in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30am this morning.

Due to the prevailing rains, the two sluice gates of the Polgolla Reservoir were opened by 0.5 meters this morning.

Nearly 2000 people in the Northern Province have been affected by the inclement weather.

With the heavy rains experienced in the past few days, the estuary of the Nandikadal Lagoon has been widened since the water levels were increasing.

The Meteorological Department stated that some areas in Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Ampara, Mullaitivu, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla and Moneragala Districts could experience heavy showers of around 150 mm this evening.