INSTRUCTIONS+TO+PROVIDE+SCHOOL+TEXT+BOOKS+ON+THE+FIRST+DAY

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 16:28

The Commissioner General of the Educational Publications has instructed school principals to make arrangements to distribute school text books to students on the first school day of the year.

The Ministry of Education has announced that the text books to all schools with more than 1,500 students has been directly distributed.

The Ministry of Education further stated that the relevant text books have been made available to all other schools through the Divisional Education Offices and Cluster Schools centres.

If there any queries you can contact 0112 78 48 15.