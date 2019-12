Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 16:29

SEVERAL ROADS IN COLOMBO ROADS UNDER WATER

Several roads in the city of Colombo have been inundated due to heavy rains.

Police said several places including Borella, Thunmmulla, Horton Place, Wijerama Mawatha, Baseline Road and the St Michael Roundabout were flooded.

As a result of this, a buildup of a heavy traffic has been reported in the area