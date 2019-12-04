Several+foreign+diplomats+meet+Prime+Minister+Mahinda+Rajapaksa

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 16:54

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has met three foreign diplomats today.

When the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Riyas Hamidullah met with the Prime Minister at Temple Trees, bilateral trade, economic cooperation and the strengthening of the BIMSTEC Organization were discussed.

The High Commissioner of Bangladesh also conveyed a message of congratulations to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa from the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina.

New Zealand's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Joanna Kempkers also met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this morning. It was reported that the long-standing cooperation between the two countries in the dairy and livestock industry was discussed.

The Canadian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, David McKinnon, called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this morning. The Prime Minister's Office stated that they discussed trade and investment, the current political situation, educational reforms and reconciliation.