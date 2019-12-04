Navy+apprehends+six+persons+with+a+stock+of+shark+fins

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 17:38

Six persons have been arrested by the Navy with a stock of shark fins weighing around 1649 Kgs.

This was during a search operation carried out yesterday in Kalpitiya, Kudawa and Ammathottam areas.

During the inspection of a suspicious lorry, 15 sacks of shark fins were recovered, and subsequent to the inquiries from the passengers of the lorry, another stock of shark fins were recovered from the Ammathottam area.

The Navy seized the shark fins and the lorry and handed them over to the Kalpitiya Police.