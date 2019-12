Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 17:36

NEW GOVERNORS APPOINTED; TISSA VITHARANA TO THE NORTH CENTRAL PROVINCE AND ANURADHA YAHAMPATH TO THE EAST

The new governors for the Eastern and North Central Provinces were sworn in before President Gotabhaya Rajapakshe, at the President’s office today.

Anuradha Yahampath has been sworn in as the Governor of the Eastern Province while Professor Tissa Vitharana has been sworn in as the Governor of the North Central Province.