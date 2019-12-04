SUSPECT WHO PLOTTED TO MURDER THE PRESIDENT OR A FAMILY MEMBER; DETAINED AND QUESTIONED

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 18:51

The Katunayake Police were given permission by the Minuwangoda Magsitrate, Kesara. C. A Samaradiwaakara, to detain and question a suspect for 72 hours, who was arrested for allegedly plotting to murder President Gotabhaya Rajapakshe or a member of his family.

The suspect, a 27 year old Muslim who was arrested yesterday, is a resident of Valachchenai, Ottamavadi.

The police, presenting information to the court noted that the suspect and three others had been residing in a house in Jayawardenepura in Katunayake for rent.

However, the rest of the suspects were released on bail after it was revealed that they were not involved in any attempt to be part of the crime.

The police informed that the 27 year old suspect had to be detained and questioned under the PTA after it was revealed that he was plotting to murder President Gotabhaya Rajapakshe or a member of his family.