Ranjith Soysa's remains taken Ratnapura today

Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 9:51

The remains of late United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) parliamentarian Ranjith Soysa, who was brought to the island, will be taken to Ratnapura today. The late MP's remains were brought to the country last night from Singapore on the flight UL 309.

The funeral will be held at the Godakawela Pradeshiya Sabha grounds at 2 pm on Sunday.

Ranjith Soyza passed away at a private hospital in Singapore while receiving treatment.

Ranjith Soysa was elected to parliament for the first time from the Ratnapura District with 47,147 preferential votes in 2010. He was reelected to parliament in the 2015 General Elections

He was 57 years old at the time of his death due his sickness while receiving treatment from a hospital in Singapore.



