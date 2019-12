Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 7:59

Heavy showers today as well

The met department states that Prevailing showery condition in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Central provinces is expected to continue.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district.

Duty Meteorologist Shanika Dissanayaka stated that Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.