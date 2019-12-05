Chilaw+General+Hospital+doctors+blamed+for+the+death+of+mother+and+her+child

Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 10:22

The management of the Chilaw Hospital has launched a special investigation into the death of a mother and her baby.

The 34-year-old mother of two, a resident of the Pallama area in Anamaduwa, has died two days ago and the baby has died on the 28th of November.

The mother had gone to the Chilaw General Hospital on the 28th morning to receive treatment for several symptoms including chest pains and rashes. At the time, she was pregnant, and although she had time for delivery, she had come to the hospital with all the supplies needed for childbirth.

The doctor of the Chilaw General Hospital has checked her and sent her back home after treating her for symptoms of gastritis.

The mother-in-law of the deceased said that she returned home and since the symptoms continued, she was rushed to the Pallama Regional Hospital.

The doctor at Pallama Hospital has informed the relatives to take her to the Chilaw Hospital as her blood pressure was extremely high.

She was rushed to the Chilaw General Hospital where the doctors have taken the baby through a Cesarean delivery, but the infant was pronounced dead a little while later.

The mother has been taken to the Colombo National Hospital and was warded for the day and sent back to the Chilaw General Hospital the following day.

She died after receiving treatment for four days at the Chilaw hospital.

However, relatives of the family complained that the death was caused by the negligence of the OPD doctor at the Chilaw Hospital.

When inquired about this from the Director of the Chilaw Hospital Dr. Arosha Wijewickrama, he said that the relatives of the deceased have not yet filed a complaint.

However, he stated that a special inquiry has been launched by the Ministry of Health at the hospital level.