Request+to+be+cautious+while+using+Ella-Wellawaya+road

Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 9:24

The Badulla District Disaster Management Unit requests the public to be cautious while using the Ella-Wellawaya road.

Some areas along this route are at risk of landslide and trees being uprooted.

It is reported that with the opening of all the sluice gates of the Ulhitiya Reservoir, travel have been disrupted on the Girandurukotte-Rathkinda road.

Deputy Director in charge of the Reservoir and all dams, Sujeewa Gunasekara stated that all the sluice gates of the Udawalawa Reservoir have been opened.