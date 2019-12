Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 10:22

Maldivian Foreign Minister arrive in Sri Lanka for an official visit

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdullah Zaheed arrived in Sri Lanka last night for a three-day official visit.

During his visit, he is scheduled to meet with President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and several high-ranking Sri Lankan officials.

The Maldivian Foreign Minister who arrived in Sri Lanka last night at 11.00 pm on UL Flight 104, was greeted by the Director General of the South Asian and SAARC Region and the Maldivian Ambassador to Sri Lanka.