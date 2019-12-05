Explanation by the government pertaining to the abolishing of permit requirements for transporting stones, sand and soil

Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 11:31

Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that laws in place for the protection of the environment have not been relaxed.

He made this statement expressing his views regarding the decision of the Cabinet to cancel the permit requirement for the transport of stones, sand and soil required for the construction industry.

The Minister also said that the final decision on whether to continue the relaxation of the laws for the transport of stones, sand and soil will be taken at the next Cabinet meeting.



