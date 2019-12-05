Gazette+on+the+scope+of+ministries+likely+to+be+issued+today

Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 13:29

It is reported that the gazette on the scope of ministries of the new government is likely to be issued today.

In response to an inquiry made by our news team, the Government Printer Gangani Liyanage stated that they are ready to issue the Gazette once the Presidential Secretariat issues the document with the subject allocations.

The 16-member Cabinet of Ministers was sworn in before President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on the 22nd of this month.

Subsequently State ministers were sworn in on 27 November.

The President indicated the need to create a working environment for state ministers, the day when the cabinet was sworn.

Accordingly, in the subject allocation, apart from the Cabinet of Ministers, the scope assigned to State ministers and their responsibilities and the institutions that come under them will be named separately in the gazette