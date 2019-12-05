Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 14:34

Ranjith Soyza's remains to his house at Godakawela

The remains of late UPFA parliamentarian Ranjith Soyza is to be taken to the MP's residence in Masimbula area in Godakawela this afternoon.



The remains were brought to the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council premises this morning. Sabaragamuwa Governor Tikiri Kobbekaduwa was also present during this time.



Ranjith Soyza was elected to the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council on two occasions and served as Provincial Minister of Agriculture and also as Provincial Minister of Health.



The body of the MP who died while receiving treatment in a private hospital in Singapore was brought to the island last night.



The Hiru correspondent stated that several Ministers including Bandula Gunawardena and Dullas Alahapperuma had arrived at the airport to receive the body.



State Minister of Export Agriculture, Janaka Wakkumbura speaking to the media stated that Ranjith Soyza had been allocated a ministerial portfolio when the new government was allocating portfolios.





