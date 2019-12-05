Foreign+employment+registration+fee+reduced

Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 14:07

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment states that the foreign employment registration and renewal fee payable by those leaving for foreign employment has been revised due to the recent tax revision introduced by the new government.

In a statement, the Bureau said that the registration fee had been reduced from Rs. 17,837 to Rs. 16,416.

The registration renewal fee of Rs. 3755 has been reduced to Rs. 3456.

The Foreign Employment Bureau stated that the new tariff revision will take effect from the 1st of December.