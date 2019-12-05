A+GROUP+OF+ILLEGAL+IMMIGRANTS+ARRESTED+IN+NEGOMBO

Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 14:08

16 persons have been arrested in Negombo for attempting to illegally migrate by sea.

This was during a joint operation conducted by the Navy and the Police. The suspects are residents of Batticaloa, Vakarai and Eravur. Our correspondent said that they were between the ages of 24 and 32 years.



The suspects had arrived in a van in order to leave the country by sea. The driver of the van was also arrested.

Police stated that they are recording statements from the suspects to find out the country they were trying to migrate.

Investigations have revealed that they were attempting to migrate from a harbour in Negombo.