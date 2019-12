Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 14:09

The Road Development Authority states that the road to Lunugala through Badulla – Passara, will be closed from 6 pm today due to the risk of earth slips.

Soil had been cut for the development of this road recently. However, due to the prevailing bad weather conditions there are landslides and rock falls in the area.

The Badulla District Road Development Authority stated that the road was closed from time to time due to these incidents.