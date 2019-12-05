Seven+persons+rescued+from+flood+waters+in+Welikanda

Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 16:13

Police and the Civil Security Forces have rescued seven persons who were trapped in the floods in the Maduruoya - Kuda Oya area in Welikanda, Polonnaruwa.

The police said that the people were trapped by a flood, when they had come to work in their paddy fields this morning. The floods have been caused by the overflow from the Maduru Oya anicut.

However, the police sated that after about 8 hours of rescue operation, they were able to rescue 7 people.

Meanwhile, the water levels of most main tanks in the Anuradhapura District have increased due to the heavy rains.

Our correspondent reported stating that six emergency sluice gates of the Nachchaduwa tank have been opened since the water level have exceeded 25 feet by this afternoon.

In addition, the water level in the Rajanganaya reservoir has also increased to 33 feet.

The Rajanganaya Irrigation Office stated that 16 out of the 30 sluice gates in the reservoir have been opened.







