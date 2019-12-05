Middle+Eastern+Ambassadors+Forum+Meet+with+Prime+Minister

Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 16:13

Ambassadors from the countries representing the Middle East Ambassadors' Forum in Sri Lanka held a meeting with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees today.



Ambassadors have informed the Prime Minister that the new government continue to have the support of the Middle Eastern countries and hopes to support Sri Lanka's economic and cultural activities in the future.



The Prime Minister's Media Unit stated that the ambassadors from Oman, Palestine, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were present at the meeting.