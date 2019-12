Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 16:23

Sajith Premadasa to be appointed as Opposition Leader

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and the party's parliamentary group have decided to nominate Sajith Premadasa as the leader of the opposition.

This was after a discussion held at the party headquarters at Sirikotha this afternoon.

However, it has been agreed to decide on the UNP leadership at a later date.