Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 17:44

Landslides warnings to continue in four districts – Rains to several places

3,867

Views

With the continued heavy rains, landslide warnings have been issued to 4 districts.



The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) stated that the landslide warnings have been issued to Badulla, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura districts.



The Meteorology Department forecasts more rain in the North, East, North Central, Uva and Central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Hambantota district during the afternoon and night including the above districts while there may be showers or thundershowers after 1pm in the rest of the island. The Department predicts showers in the North-Western province in the morning hours.



Some areas in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar, Vavuniya, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Ampara, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla and Moneragala districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall of more than 100 mm.



Some areas in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western Provinces, as well as Matale and Kandy districts, could experience up to 75 to 100 millimeters of rain.



The Department of Meteorology stated that North, North Central, North Western, Central and Uva provinces and in the Trincomalee district could experience strong winds around 50kmh.