Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 19:43

Asgiri Chapter condemns the Conduct of the Swiss Embassy in Sri Lanka

The Secretary of the Asgiriya Chapter Venerable Medagama Dhammananda Thero says that the conduct of the Swiss Embassy in Sri Lanka should be completely condemned.

Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thera, the Anunayake of the Malwathu Chapter said that they completely reject the idea of the Sri Lankan state, as indicated in Britain's Conservative Party's policy statement.

He made this statement while speaking to the media in Kandy today.