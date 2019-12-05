Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 19:44

Heavy rains to continue;Seven persons rescued from flood waters in Welikanda

The met department states that the Prevailing showery condition in the Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Central provinces is expected to continue.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in the Hambantota district.



Heavy showers above 100 millimeters are likely at some places in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar, Vavuniya, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Ampara, Nuwara-Eliya, Badulla and Monaragala districts.



Meanwhile, Police and the Civil Security Forces have rescued seven persons who were trapped in the floods in the Maduruoya - Kuda Oya area in Welikanda, Polonnaruwa.



The police said that the people were trapped by a flood, when they had come to work in their paddy fields this morning.



The floods have been caused by the overflow from the Maduru Oya anicut.



However, the police sated that after about 8 hours of rescue operations, they were able to rescue 7 people.



