Re-export+of+small+crops+including+dried+areca+nuts+and+pepper+banned

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 7:29

The government has decided to issue a gazette banning the import of small crops and re-export them.

Accordingly, import of pepper, dried Areca Nut, cinnamon, tamarind, ginger, cardamom, mace, nutmeg and the re-exporting of them are prohibited effective last night.

The Finance Ministry stated that these steps were taken to protect the local cultivators.

Accordingly, several programs to encourage the local farmers of such crops will be introduced in the growing areas of such crops.

In addition, the garbage import and re-export which became a controversial issue during the previous regime has also been suspended effective today.

At the same time, import of Vesak lanterns, kites, and incense sticks have also been banned by a gazette.

Finance Ministry Secretary SR Attygalle told our news team that all these steps are meant to encourage the local farmers and small industrialists.