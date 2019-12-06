A+RED+ALERT+FROM+THE+WEATHER+DEPARTMENT+

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 9:05

The Department of Meteorology states that showers in the Northern, Eastern, North Central, Uva and Central provinces would continue to increase today.

There is a heavy cloud cover over the Island.

Some areas in the Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar and Vavuniya districts will experience heavy rainfall of about 150 - 200 mm.

The Meteorology Department stated that some areas in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Ampara, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla and Moneragala districts could experience heavy rainfall of about 100 - 150 mm.

In addition, some areas in the Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western provinces, as well as Matale, Puttalam and Kandy districts, could experience heavy rainfall of about 75 - 100 mm.