Speaker+accepts+Sajith+Premadasa+as+opposition+leader

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 7:47

The letter of recommendation by UNP General secretary MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam addressed to speaker Karu Jayasuriya requesting Sajith Premadasa be named the opposition leader has been accepted by the speaker.

Accordingly, with the commencement of the new parliamentary session on the 3rd of January, following the president’s ceremonial speech, the official announcement regarding the position of opposition leader will be made.

Following president Gotabhaya Rajapaksa’s presidential speech, the prime minister, speaker and minister Dinesh Gunawardena have agreed to convene parliament at 1 pm, upon a discussion held.

The UNP led by UNP leader Ranil Wickramasinghe, decided to appoint Sajith Premadasa as the leader of the opposition following a discussion held at Sirikohta party headquarters yesterday.